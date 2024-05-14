North Lamar Intermediate’s 3rd Grade GT Presents Gaming Expo

North Lamar Intermediate’s Gifted and Talented (GT) program hosted an engaging and inventive gaming expo this morning, showcasing the imagination of its 3rd-grade students. Held within the school premises, the expo featured an array of original games meticulously crafted by the young innovators themselves. The students took the helm in every aspect of game development, from conceptualization to execution. Armed with boundless creativity, they drafted captivating game rules, designed intricate boards, and fashioned unique game pieces,= each imbued with their individual flair and ingenuity.

Not content with merely presenting their creations, the GT students extended a warm invitation to their peers, welcoming students from 2nd and 3rd grade to partake in the excitement. As the doors swung open, eager participants flooded in, greeted by a vibrant tapestry of games awaiting exploration.

Throughout the event, the air buzzed with excitement as GT students eagerly shared their creations, explaining the rules and mechanics behind each game. Laughter and camaraderie filled the room as participants immersed themselves in the immersive worlds crafted by their classmates.