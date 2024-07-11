Sandlin Header 2022
North Lamar ISD Announce Pre-Back to School Activities

Aaron Parker Elementary Ready Set Go Saturday July 27th from 9am til 12 pm. Come enjoy free pancakes by the Powderly VFD, free haircuts, games and free school supplies. Plus learn more about vaccine info, parent portal info and more.

Panthers First Freshman orientation July 31st from 9am-12pm. Students will learn about different programs NHS has to offer, as well as various policies/rules that will be beneficial for them to know.

MEET THE TEACHER SCHEDULE PICK UP

Stone Middle School North Lamar High School August 1, 2024 4-6 pm

Aaron Parker Elementary Higgins Elementary North Lamar Intermediate August 5. 2024 2-4 PM

