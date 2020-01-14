North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees Recognized for Service

January is School Board Recognition Month

North Lamar School Board members were recognized last night for their service to the district during the first school board meeting of 2020.

Students from Stone Middle School opened the meeting by leading the pledge to the U.S. and Texas flags. The boys and sponsor Jeremy Glossup showed their appreciation to the Board through a video they put together in their new media class, The Claw Report. All other campuses showed their gratitude by presenting board members a token of their appreciation with homemade student cards, signs or videos.

School board members shoulder critical responsibilities and often make difficult choices, all without pay. They are a link between the community and classroom with responsibilities to policies and an annual budget. Their ultimate goal, however, is to focus on the future success of the children in the district.

North Lamar Board members serving are Jeff Martin (elected in May of 2015), president, Kristi Trammell (appointed in September 2014 and elected in May of 2015), vice-president, Elisha Preston (elected in 2019), secretary, Sheila Daughtrey (elected in May of 2017), Bo Exum (elected in May of 2019), Stephen ‘Red’ Holmes (elected in May of 2014) and Joel Sanders (elected in May of 2019). Board members serve three year terms.