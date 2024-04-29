Sandlin Header 2022
North Lamar ISD Celebrates Fine Arts Signing Day

Band Director, Austin Snow and Principal Mark Keith, with senior, Angelize Kenerly

North Lamar Independent School District proudly hosted a signing day event today to honor the exceptional achievements of their talented Fine Arts students.

Band Director, Austin Snow and Principal Mark Keith, with Brooklen Stuart and parents, Tammie and Len

The following students were among those celebrated at the event:

  • Joy Greenwell, daughter of Mark and Sara Greenwell, who has been awarded a scholarship to pursue her passion for choir at Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA).
  • Brayden Frank, son of Joshua Frank and Eldon Jackson and Toni Jackson, Hannah Klingler, daughter of Kevin and Roxanne Klingler, and Brooklen Stuart, daughter of Len and Tammie Stuart, all of whom have received scholarships to continue their band journey at Tyler Junior College (TJC).
  • Landon LaRocca, son of Richard and Michelle LaRocca, who has earned a scholarship to join the esteemed band program at Texas A&M University – Commerce (TAMUC).
  • Angelize Kenerly, daughter of Lydio Kenerly and Tori Todd, who has been awarded a scholarship to become a member of the Southern Arkansas University Mulerider band.
Band Director, Austin Snow and Principal Mark Keith, with Landon LaRocca and mom, Michelle

North Lamar ISD extends its heartfelt congratulations as they embark on the next chapter of their artistic journey. Their passion, dedication, and talent are truly commendable, and we wish them continued success in all their future endeavors.

Band Director Austin Snow and Principal Mark Keith, with Brayden Frank and mom, Toni Jackson, and stepdad, Eldon Jackson

