The construction manager for projects underway for North Lamar ISD reports that crews expect completion by late February or early March for additions to the Fine Arts Department at the high school. Aaron Benson of Harrison-Walker-Harper added that the new Intermediate School for grades 2–5 should be ready by Spring Break. It depends, however, on Atmos Energy upgrading a gas line along N. Main Street/Highway 271 before the school can access natural gas.