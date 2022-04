North Lamar ISD and Mathew’s Auto Group’s Pay It Forward program recognized two North Lamar employees as their February Employees of the Month. Parker Counselor Tiffany Page and Higgins Elementary Paraprofessional Carol Farmer were each nominated by their peers for their exceptional work exhibiting North Lamar’s cultural tenets: Growing for Greatness, Chasing Excellence: Transforming Lives, Owning the Work, Building Relationships and Being Courageous.