North Lamar ISD Hosts Successful Parent & Family Engagement Workshop: “The Anxious Generation”

Paris, TX – On October 1, 2024, North Lamar ISD successfully hosted a Parent & Family Engagement Workshop titled “The Anxious Generation,” focusing on the growing concerns around anxiety in today’s youth. The event brought together parents, caregivers, and community members for an evening of valuable insights and discussions on how to support children and teens struggling with anxiety.

The workshop featured pediatric nurse practitioners,Traci Craig and Lindsey Clark, who shared their expertise on the causes and effects of anxiety in young people. Attendees gained practical strategies to help manage anxiety at home and support the emotional well-being of their children.

The workshop covered key topics, including:

The roots of anxiety in today’s youth

Recognizing the signs of anxiety in children and teens

Effective techniques for managing anxiety at home and in school

Building resilience and fostering emotional health in young people

Attendees appreciated the practical advice and thoughtful discussion, leaving the event feeling more empowered to support their children through the challenges of anxiety. The workshop is part of North Lamar ISD’s ongoing commitment to supporting the mental and emotional health of students and promoting strong school-family partnerships.