A special advisory committee of North Lamar ISD has recommended calling a $47 million bond election, possibly as early as May. There would actually be three proposals – $30 million for improvements at the elementary campuses, $1.2 million for buses, and $16 million for technology upgrades, renovations to the middle and high schools, band hall, synthetic turf for the athletic facilities and an indoor practice facility. If passed, property taxes would rise about 19 cents.