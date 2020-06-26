North Lamar ISD Names New Head Basketball Coach

David Monds is stepping across town to join his wife and kids after four years at the Paris Independent School District. At North Lamar ISD, he will take the position of the Panthers’ head basketball coach. The 6’8” coach says not only will he rest a little easier at night knowing his home is no longer divided, but he also hopes to help bridge the gap between the Paris and North Lamar communities.

“I’m excited to take on this new venture and welcome the challenges and opportunities for growth,” said Monds.

Monds has always felt a calling to give back to youth. He’s active in serving as a positive role model to young boys considered at risk and is making a lasting impact on the kids of tomorrow. Monds was presented the Special Education Educator Award while service at Crockett Intermediate School.

Monds was born and raised in Warner Robins, Georgia, and attended Oklahoma State University on an athletic scholarship. After obtaining a Bachelors of Arts in Psychology he went on to play professional basketball in Turkey, Germany, Puerto Rico, China, Greece, France and Saudi Arabia. Monds played professional basketball from 2007-2015. The highlight of his career occurred after a successful NBA summer league campaign in 2010 with the Los Angeles Lakers when he was invited to Veteran Camp and participated in Laker pre-season competition before being released.

Monds’ wife Taqoya, who he smilingly says is his best friend, is also the Pantherettes’ head basketball coach. Despite the uncertainty of how high school sports will proceed in the 2020-2021 season due to the UIL COVID-19 guidelines, the Monds team is eager to unleash a new era in basketball.

“I am beyond excited to have David join the coaching staff at North Lamar,” said North Lamar Athletic Director Kendal Kirk. “He not only has so much to offer as a teacher and role model but also his basketball knowledge will truly benefit our student athletes. This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for North Lamar Basketball!”

When not coaching basketball or sharing his time with others, Monds enjoys weekend getaways, spending time with his family and cooking. He and Taqoya have two children, David Monds II who is 12 and Ariel who is 7.

“It’s a great day to be a Panther!” said Monds.

