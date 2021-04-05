North Lamar ISD News

NLHS Speech and Debate wins district

13th straight year

North Lamar High School Speech and Debate Team won the District Speech and Debate Championship for the 13th year in a row on Tuesday.

Winning or placing were: Hunter Steelman – first in Informative Speaking; Heather Bright – sixth in Informative Speaking; Isabella LoCicero – first in Persuasive Speaking and second in Poetry; Jaden Brown – fifth in Persuasive Speaking and fifth in Poetry; Hannah Miner – first in Prose; and Felicity Sefcik – fourth in Lincoln Douglas Debate.

In February, Isabella LoCicero and Hunter Steelman placed first in Cross-Examination Debate.

North Lamar claims the District Championship title for all but two of the last 25 year. Kristi Hodgkiss is the Speech and Debate coach for North Lamar.

XXX

NLHS UIL Academics advances to region

North Lamar High School’s UIL academic teams competed at the District 15 AAAA meet on Wednesday, March 24. The top three places of each event and the first place teams will go on to compete at region.

Teams advancing are Current Issues and Events, coached by Steven Jones, and Literary Criticism, coached by Dr. Linda Winfrey. Individuals advancing to region from Current Issues and Events are Hunter Steelman (second place), and Evan Saffle (sixth place). Individuals from Literary Criticism are Elonia Allmon (second place), Kelsey Garrett (third place), and Rachael Laughlin (fourth place).

Teams placing second are Accounting, coached by Yvonne Parson, and Number Sense, coached by Amy Norwood.

Individuals advancing to the region competition in April are Hunter Steelman, who placed second in Current Issues and Events, Elonia Allmon, who placed second in Literary Criticism, Kelsey Garrett, who placed third in Literary Criticism, Donato Corvino, who placed second in Mathematics, second in Number Sense and second in Science.

Others who placed in Accounting at district are Will Culbertson (fourth place), Asaria Pendergraft (fifth place), and Evan Saffle (sixth place). Evan also placed sixth in Current Issues and Events.

North Lamar placed second overall in the meet. Pleasant Grove placed first, Paris placed third, Gilmer placed fourth, Liberty-Eylau placed fifth and Pittsburg place sixth.

XXX

Register now for 2021-2022 NLISD Pre-K and Kindergarten

Pre-K and kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 North Lamar ISD school year is open for Higgins Elementary, located in Paris, and Aaron Parker Elementary, located in Powderly.

Students entering North Lamar’s full-day pre-kindergarten program must be three years old or four years old on or before September 1 and must qualify for one of the following:

English Language Learner (if English is NOT the primary language spoken in house)

the primary language spoken in house) Qualifying income – SNAP, TANR, Food Stamps. or the last two paycheck stubs

Homeless

Military Family

Foster Care

Child of Star of Texas Award Recipient

Parent or guardian should contact Higgins Elementary or Aaron Parker Elementary with documentation.

Students entering kindergarten must be five years old on or before September 1. If new to North Lamar ISD, please register at https://www.northlamar.net/kindergarten. Documentation needed at registration and may be uploaded includes:

Certified Birth Certificate

Student’s Social Security Card

Proof of Residency (utility bill, etc.)

Shot Record

Parent/Guardian’s Identification Card

For assistance, contact Higgins Elementary at 903.737.2081 or Aaron Parker Elementary at 903.732.3066. Both campuses will host an in-person registration on April 12 and 13 from 8 AM – 6 PM. Please bring required documentation.

XXX

NLHS recognizes students and staff

Standouts for the fourth six weeks

Staff and students displaying excellence during the fourth six weeks at North Lamar High School were recognized for their achievements by Principal Mark Keith. The standouts were nominated by their teachers based on character, academics, attendance and overall representation of the core values of North Lamar High School. Each six weeks top student are recognized.

Beginning in the top row: Math – Melodie Huesca, Davie Rater and Bonnie Dong; Career and Technology – Hayden Miller, Emily McMellon, Ricardo Dominguez and Atticus Finley; and Support Staff and Teacher – counselor Debbie Clark, counselor Shannon Ausmus and HOSA instructor Kendra Waldrop; second row, Social Studies – Makayla Winton, Emma Layton, Jaden Brown and Joseph Daniel; Foreign Language – Bailey Scott and Kaidynse Steed; English – Hayden Miller, Tanner Dias, Mackenzie Walker and Jasmine Santa-Martinez; Science – Ariah Still, Emma Layton, Sophie Carl and Jennifer Jackson; and Fine Arts – Ryleigh Stowers, Jamie Flood, Lupita Wolf and Richard Kelp-Torres. Not pictured is Brooklyn Stuart for Math and Foreign Language.

XXX

27 NLHS students inducted into National Honor Society

Twenty-seven North Lamar High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society on March 28. The students were selected based on their exemplary standards of character, scholarship, leadership and service.

Initiated from the Class of 2021 were Madison Bridgers, Parker Brown, Donato Curvino, Adysen Finch and Makayla Winton. New members from the Class of 2022 are Bonnie Dong, Dawson Dority, Joseph Franklin, Brady Garrison, Kyler Grogan, Madison Hively, Jillian Jones, Emma Layton, Dawson McDowel, Mylee Nottingham, Hutton Pointer, Katherine Rainey, Riley Reaves, Evan Saffle, Hannah Semanek, Claire Stewart, Isla Taber, Tripp Thoms, Hannah Titlow, Ann Vuckevich, Mackenzie Walker and Emeri Watson.

Faculty advisors are Carolyn Hiller and Janet Partridge. Faculty council are Whitney Blount, Randy Jones, Doil Tingen, Brittany Smith and Linda Winfrey.

XXX

NLHS students learn about medical career options

Norm Gilbert, PJC Surgery Technology Coordinator, Kenda Waldroup, North Lamar High School Health Science Instructor, Heather Unruh, PJC Radiology Technology Coordinator and Laura Fendley, PJC Radiology Clinical Coordinator spoke to NLHS students who might be interested in a career in the medical field. The instructors gave students a few options to consider when entering the PJC Health Occupations program.

xxx

North Lamar’s Pointer receives sportsmanship award

North Lamar High School junior, Hutton Pointer, was recognized this week for receiving the Sportsmanship Award given by the Paris Chapter of the Texas High School Basketball Officials Association. With her as she received the award are Head Basketball Coach Taqoya Monds, her parents Jalane and Michael Pointer, and North Lamar Athletic Director Kendal Kirk.

XXX

Star Students recognized at Stone Middle School

Each six weeks, Stone Middle School Principal Dee Hudson recognizes students nominated by their teachers for showing excellent citizenship or going above and beyond in their school work. Two ‘Star Students’ are chosen from each grade level.

Students receiving an outstanding achievement award for the fourth six weeks are eighth-graders Cael Del Toro and Avery Spencer, seventh-graders James Fugett and Matilyn Wolfe, and sixth-graders Sophia Melton and Ty Pierce.

XXX

North Lamar ISD will conduct a board of trustees election to fill two at-large positions at North Lamar ISD on Saturday, May 1. The two trustee positions expiring are Jeff Martin and Kristi Trammell.

Candidates putting their name in the hat to serve three-year terms on the NLISD School Board will be listed based on the results from the Feb. 22 ballot position drawing. The slate will appear in order as Clint Spencer, Justin Wideman, Jimmy Fendley and Teresa Bussell.

In order to vote in the election, individuals must be at least 18 years of age, reside in the NLISD school district and be a current registered voter with the Lamar County Election Office.

Deadline to register to vote or make an address change with the Lamar County Elections Office for the May election is Thursday, April 1. For questions regarding voter registration status, make an address change or to become a registered voter, contact the Lamar County Elections Office at 903.782.1116 or visit www.lamarcountyelections.com.

Early Voting: Monday, April 19, 2021 – Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Hours of Early Voting:

April 19-23 – 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

April 24 & 25 – 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

April 26 & 27 – 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Early Voting Polling Locations:

North Lamar ISD Administration Building, 3130 N. Main, Paris, TX 75460

Direct VFD, 20317 FM 79, Sumner, TX 75486

Aaron Parker Elementary, 98 County Rd 44112, Powderly, TX 75473

City Hall of Reno, 160 Blackburn St. Reno, TX 75462

Election Day: May 1, 2021

Election Day Hours: 7:00 a.m. – 7: 00 p.m.

Election Day Voting Location: North Lamar ISD Administration Office, 3130 N Main, Paris, TX 75460

When voting, please bring a current Voter Registration Card and the required form of photo identification as prescribed by the Secretary of State.

A list of precincts can be found on the North Lamar website located at https://www.northlamar.net/275955_2.