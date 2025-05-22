North Lamar ISD Offers Free Summer Meals for Students

North Lamar ISD is proud to participate in the Summer Meal Program, a statewide initiative aimed at ensuring no child goes hungry when school cafeterias close for summer break. From June 3 through June 27, free meals will be served at North Lamar Intermediate School for all children 18 years old and younger, as well as enrolled Texas students up to age 21 with disabilities.

Meals will be available at the following times:

Breakfast: 7:30 AM – 8:00 AM

Lunch: 12:00 PM – 12:30 PM

The Summer Meal Program provides nutritious meals at no cost in a safe, supervised environment—no application, registration, or ID is required. Children who attend will be welcomed by friendly staff and enjoy a balanced meal in a clean and caring setting.

“More than one in five children in Texas face food insecurity,” said Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner, Sid Miller. The Summer Meal Program is an essential part of bridging the gap and making sure our students stay healthy, active, and well-nourished throughout the summer months.

Meals will be served at:

North Lamar Intermediate School

North Lamar ISD encourages all eligible families in the community to take advantage of this valuable program.