North Lamar ISD Offers ‘Grab and Go’ Student Meals

Meeting nutritional needs as district extends closure

To assist North Lamar ISD families in meeting the nutritional needs of students during the district’s closure, school breakfasts and lunches will be offered free of charge. All meals will be provided in a “grab and go” style via curbside service at Higgins Elementary and Parker Elementary from 7:30 -9:00 a.m. Monday through Friday through March 27. Dates will be extended as the district remains closed. For further questions, please contact Diana McGregor at dmcgregor@northlamar.net.