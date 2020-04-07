North Lamar ISD Pre-Kindergarten And Kindergarten Registration Open

Higgins and Parker planning for 2020-2021 school year

Paris, Texas, April 7, 2020 – Kindergarten and pre-kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year is open, and North Lamar ISD campuses are planning for a great year! Higgins Elementary, located in Paris, and Aaron Parker Elementary, located in Powderly, are now accepting applications. Both campuses have full-day pre-kindergarten classes.

Applications are on North Lamar’s At-Home Learning page at http://www.northlamar.net/page/NL_at_home_learning or on NL’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. Options for submitting forms are:

Return application along with student’s completed assignments to Higgins or Parker on April 20 or May 4, should school closure be extended. Download it, fill it out digitally, and attach in an email to either Higgins principal Lori Malone at

lmalone@ northlamar.net or Parker principal Kristin Hughes at khughes@northlamar.net.

Mail it to Higgins Elementary or Aaron Parker Elementary at 3130 N. Main St., Paris, TX

75460.

Students entering kindergarten must be five years old on or before September 1, 2020.

Students entering North Lamar’s full-day pre-kindergarten program must be four years old on or before September 1, 2020. They must qualify for ONE of the following: be an English Language Learner; meet income qualifications; be homeless; be of a military family; be in foster care; or be a child of a Star of Texas Award recipient.