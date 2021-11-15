North Lamar ISD Receives Check from First Federal

First Federal Community Bank presented North Lamar Independent School District with a check from the North Lamar Panther Debit Card Program. Pictured accepting from Lisa Butler, Assistant Vice President (left), is Kelli Stewart, Superintendent of NLISD.

The school-branded Spirit Card Program supports local school districts. When bank customers use their Panther Card as a credit card in a PIN-less transaction, First Federal sets aside a percentage of the transaction as a donation to the district. Since the program’s inception in 2009, First Federal has donated over $48,0000 to North Lamar ISD.