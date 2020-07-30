North Lamar ISD Receives Stop the Bleed Kits

Lifesaving training to follow for staff and students

Four Stop the Bleed kits were donated to North Lamar Independent School District by the Paris-Lamar County Health District. The SRO Crisis Response kits are designed to provide School Resource Officers with the essential life-saving equipment to begin treating injured victims until medical personnel arrive.

On June 15, 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law H.B. 496 requiring all Texas public schools to participate in Stop the Bleed training and to offer training to students in grades seven and higher, and mandated that schools install bleeding control kits.

“Gathered with what was provided from Lamar County Adopt-A-Cop and Signature Care ER, these kits will help us further meet the requirements on each of our six campuses along with the Athletic Facility and Alternative School,” said NL Chief of Police Mike Boaz. “Training will soon follow with our staff and students as required by H.B. 496.”

Paris-Lamar County Health District Program Coordinator Rhonda Brown, CHW said, “Paris Lamar County Health District is excited to be able to donate these to NLISD and help them with emergency preparedness.”

The kits will be distributed to the campus nurses who will place them in locations easily accessible to campus personnel.