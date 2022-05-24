North Lamar ISD Recognizes Employees of the Month

North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart and Mathew’s Auto Group’s General Manager Tim Anderson Pay It Forward program recognized two North Lamar employees as their May Employees of the Month.

Higgins kindergarten teacher Allison Brandi and DAEP Coordinator Wendy Bozarth were each recognized for the month of May. Each were nominated by their peers for their exceptional work exhibiting North Lamar’s cultural tenets: Growing for Greatness, Chasing Excellence: Transforming Lives, Owning the Work, Building Relationships and Being Courageous.