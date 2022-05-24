Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
North Lamar ISD Recognizes Employees of the Month

Pictured are Superintendent Kelli Stewart, Allison Brandi and Mathews GM Tim Anderson.

North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart and Mathew’s Auto Group’s General Manager Tim Anderson Pay It Forward program recognized two North Lamar employees as their May Employees of the Month.

Pictured are Superintendent Kelli Stewart, Wendy Bozarth and Mathews GM Tim Anderson.

Higgins kindergarten teacher Allison Brandi and DAEP Coordinator Wendy Bozarth were each recognized for the month of May. Each were nominated by their peers for their exceptional work exhibiting North Lamar’s cultural tenets: Growing for Greatness, Chasing Excellence: Transforming Lives, Owning the Work, Building Relationships and Being Courageous.

