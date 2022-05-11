Young Title Company Header
North Lamar ISD Recognizes Employees of the Month

(left) NLISD March Employees of the Month – Pictured are Superintendent Kelli Stewart, Trudy Kelley and Mathews GM Tim Anderson. (right) NLISD April Employees of the Month – Pictured are Mathews GM Tim Anderson, Stephanie Bishop and Superintendent Kelli Stewart.

North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart and Mathew’s Auto Group’s General Manager Tim Anderson Pay It Forward program recognized four North Lamar employees as their March and April Employees of the Month.

(left) North Lamar Employees of the Month for April – Pictured are Mathews GM Tim Anderson, Dennis Hodgkiss and Superintendent Kelli Stewart. (right) Pictured are Superintendent Kelli Stewart, Gayla Vukcevich and Mathews GM Tim Anderson.

Parker second grade teacher Trudy Kelley and North Lamar High School world history teacher Dennis Hodgkiss were each recognized for the month of March. Everett third grade teacher Stephanie Bishop and Stone Middle School language arts teacher Gayla Vukcevich were recognized for the month of April. Each was nominated by their peers for their exceptional work exhibiting North Lamar’s cultural tenets: Growing for Greatness, Chasing Excellence: Transforming Lives, Owning the Work, Building Relationships and Being Courageous.

 

