North Lamar ISD Recognizes Employees of the Month

North Lamar ISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart and Mathew’s Auto Group’s General Manager Tim Anderson Pay It Forward program recognized four North Lamar employees as their March and April Employees of the Month.

Parker second grade teacher Trudy Kelley and North Lamar High School world history teacher Dennis Hodgkiss were each recognized for the month of March. Everett third grade teacher Stephanie Bishop and Stone Middle School language arts teacher Gayla Vukcevich were recognized for the month of April. Each was nominated by their peers for their exceptional work exhibiting North Lamar’s cultural tenets: Growing for Greatness, Chasing Excellence: Transforming Lives, Owning the Work, Building Relationships and Being Courageous.