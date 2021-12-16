North Lamar ISD recognizes November Employees of the Month

Paris, Texas, December 16, 2021 – North Lamar ISD and Mathew’s Auto Group’s Pay It Forward program recognized four North Lamar employees as their November Employees of the Month on Wednesday.

Parker Special Education Assistant Lisa Oliver, Everett Learning Lab teacher Dedra Dollins, Speech Therapist Kayla Smith and Stone Expanded Core Curriculum teacher Alice Kirby were each nominated by their peers for their exceptional work exhibiting North Lamar’s cultural tenets: Growing for Greatness, Chasing Excellence: Transforming Lives, Owning the Work, Building Relationships and Being Courageous.