North Lamar ISD: Register Now For Pre-K Or Kindergarten Classes

Pre-K and kindergarten registration at North Lamar ISD is open for the 2020-2021 school year. Aaron Parker Elementary, located in Powderly, is opening a three-year-old pre-kindergarten class and its four-year-old Pre-K and kindergarten classes. Higgins Elementary, located on the North Lamar campus in Paris, will house four-year-old and kindergarten classes. Both schools have full-day pre-kindergarten classes.

Applications are on North Lamar’s At-Home Learning page at www.northlamar.net or on NL’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. Options for submitting forms are:

Download and fill out the application digitally then attach it in an email to either Higgins principal Lori Malone at lmalone@northlamar.net or Parker principal Kristin Hughes at khughes@northlamar.net . Mail application to Higgins Elementary or Aaron Parker Elementary at 3130 N. Main Street, Paris, Texas 75460. Call and make an appointment between 8:00 am and 12:30 pm Monday through Thursday to register in person for your child’s classes. Call Higgins at 903.737.2081 or Parker at 903.732.3066.

Students entering kindergarten in the fall must be five-years-old on or before September 1, 2020.

Students entering North Lamar’s full-day pre-kindergarten program must be three or four-years-old on or before September 1, 2020, and must qualify for one of the following: be an English Language Learner; meet income qualifications; be homeless; be of a military family; be in foster care, or be a child of a Star of Texas Award recipient.