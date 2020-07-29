North Lamar ISD Says Bond Too Much To Ask of Taxpayers

After unanimously calling a $48.9 million bond in February, the North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees met at the July board meeting and voted 7-0 to cancel the bond. The election was for November 3 after being moved from the election in May due to COVID-19.

NLISD attorney Rick Lambert with Powell, Youngblood & Taylor, LLP, was available at the board meeting to address questions and concerns proposed by board members and concerned community members.

“Considering everything that is going on with the virus and the impact on everyone with their jobs and businesses, we had requested this item to be placed on the agenda and for Mr. Lambert to discuss our options,” said board president Jeff Martin. “I know that I am just one board member, but I do not think the timing is right with everything going on. I am going to be in favor of canceling the bond election.”

Board member Stephen ‘Red’ Holmes echoed Martin’s sentiments saying, “I don’t think it is fair to the taxpayers right now. They are under enough stress. A lot of them don’t know where their next check is coming from or anything else. We desperately need this bond to pass, but I just think it is bad timing.”

Board member Sheila Daughtrey made the motion to adopt the resolution authorizing the cancelation of the bond election, and Bo Exum seconded it.

North Lamar will continue to hold the school board election on November 3, replacing two open seats. Members Holmes and Daughtrey are both up for re-election.