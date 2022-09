The North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees have set a new property tax rate of $1.10 cents per hundred valuation. That’s about 4 cents less than the current rate. About 85 cents will go for maintenance and operations, and about 25 cents to bond indebtedness. Most people, however, will still get a large tax bill because of increased property valuations. Trustees also voted to eliminate the construction manager at risk for bond construction programs, which will save the district about $1 million.