North Lamar ISD Summer Athletic Camps Kick Off for 2025 Season

Cassius Malone runs to catch a fly ball during on of North Lamar’s Youth Baseball Camp stations

North Lamar ISD’s 2025 Summer Athletic Camps are in full swing, providing students across the district with exciting opportunities to sharpen their skills, stay active, and connect with Panther athletes and coaches.

The first week launched with baseball and softball camps, where participants practiced fundamentals such as hitting, pitching, catching, and sliding. Adding to the experience, North Lamar varsity athletes stepped up to assist, offering encouragement and mentorship to younger campers while creating meaningful connections across age levels.

Athletic camps will continue throughout the month of June, with offerings in a variety of sports:

  • Football & Pantherette Basketball – June 2–4
  • Volleyball – June 9–11
  • Cheer Camp – June 11–13
  • Boys Basketball – June 17–19
  • Soccer Camp – June 23–25
Clara Jones reaches for the base for a sliding drill during North Lamar Softball Camp’s station

Each camp is designed to help student-athletes improve their technique, build teamwork, and foster a love for the game. The coaching staff at North Lamar, along with current high school athletes, are committed to providing a supportive and energetic environment for all participants.

These camps are open to all students in the community.  To view more information about North Lamar youth athletic camps, visit www.northlamar.net/summercamps

