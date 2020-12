The North Lamar ISD will conduct a survey of 5,000 registered voters to about potential school construction and bond issues to pay for them. The survey will be mailed to recipients and will be open until December 20. The survey will be mailed Tuesday and will remain open until Dec. 20. The letter will contain a QR code and link which the recipient can use to access the online survey. The objective is to measure support and opposition to a potential bond issue.