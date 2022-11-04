cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Young Title Company Header

North Lamar ISD To Dismiss Early Because of Threat of Bad Weather

NORTH LAMAR ISD WILL DISMISS EARLY TODAY DUE TO THE POSSIBILITY OF SEVERE WEATHER. PARENT PICK UP WILL BE AT 1:30 PM. BUSES WILL RUN AT 2 PM.
ALL AFTER SCHOOL PRACTICES AND ACTIVITIES ARE CANCELED.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     