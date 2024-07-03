Sirloin Stockade Header Banner
Sandlin Header 2022
Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Paris Regional Health Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

North Lamar ISD to Offer Free Meals for Students

Phot credit: North Lamar ISD
The North Lamar ISD food services department has been working hard over the summer to create delicious new menus for the upcoming school year. Now, your child can enjoy these tasty meals FREE OF CHARGE, thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP)!
All students enrolled in North Lamar ISD, from Pre-K through 12th grade, will receive a healthy, reimbursable breakfast and lunch at no cost to your household every day of the school year. No fees, no meal applications—just great food!
To read more, click here: https://www.northlamar.net/637192_3

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved