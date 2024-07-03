North Lamar ISD to Offer Free Meals for Students

The North Lamar ISD food services department has been working hard over the summer to create delicious new menus for the upcoming school year. Now, your child can enjoy these tasty meals FREE OF CHARGE, thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP)!
All students enrolled in North Lamar ISD, from Pre-K through 12th grade, will receive a healthy, reimbursable breakfast and lunch at no cost to your household every day of the school year. No fees, no meal applications—just great food!
To read more, click here: https://www.northlamar.net/637192_3