North Lamar ISD Welcomes Carlos Guevara as New Head Football Coach

North Lamar ISD is proud to announce Carlos Guevara as the new head football coach for the North Lamar Panthers. A dedicated educator and coach with deep roots in Texas football, Guevara brings a passion for player development, community involvement, and program-building to his new role.

Originally from La Grange, Texas, Coach Guevara is a proud graduate of Texas A&M University. His coaching journey began at College Station ISD and includes impactful stops at Brenham High School and La Grange High School. Most recently, he served as a coach at North Lamar, where he quickly connected with students, staff, and the community.

“Moving so far away from home was not easy, but these kids made the transition special,” said Guevara. “They’ve worked hard since the day I arrived, and their dedication is what made this opportunity one I couldn’t pass up. I’m a small-town kid at heart and I know how powerful it is to have a community that supports its team.”

Coach Guevara’s philosophy centers on developing winners in every area of life—not just on the football field. “I want our players to succeed in the classroom, in our community, and at home,” he said. “They’re going to have high expectations from us as coaches so that they’ll learn to expect greatness from themselves.”

His vision for the Panther football program includes both short- and long-term goals. In the immediate future, he plans to build a strong team culture that emphasizes accountability, effort, and growth. Long-term, Guevara is focused on building a program that consistently competes at a high level and creates pride throughout the community.

He also emphasized the importance of building strong relationships with players, coaching staff, parents, and community members. “Strong community and parent support is vital. It shows our student-athletes that they are part of something bigger than themselves.”

As he steps into this new leadership role, Coach Guevara shared a message for North Lamar students and families: “You can expect an intense, positive, find-a-way attitude from me. I’m all in. This is a dream come true, and I want to lead a program our players and community can be proud of. I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity.”

North Lamar ISD is excited to support Coach Guevara as he takes the helm of the Panther football program and works to build something truly special—for the team, the school, and the community.