North Lamar Names New Administrator

Angela Chadwick has filled the position of Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment at North Lamar ISD after being approved by the Board of Trustees in April. Chandra White, who previously filled the position, has stepped in as Assistant Superintendent of Administrative and Student Services, which has been vacant since January of 2017 after Brandon Dennard accepted the superintendent position at Red Lick ISD.

Chadwick began her new position at North Lamar on June 4 after working as the Director of Career and Technical Education and Secondary Curriculum and Instruction at Paris ISD. Her experience and background includes 18 years of administrative leadership and 14 years in teaching and coaching.

“Dr. Chadwick’s addition brings an abundance of experience, knowledge, and expertise to the Panther Family!” said North Lamar Superintendent Jason Adams.

Chadwick received her bachelor’s degree in marketing and master’s degree in education from East Texas State University. In 2013 she received her Doctorate of Education from Texas A&M Commerce.

“I’m extremely happy to be back in the district where I graduated as well as my two children and numerous family members.” said Chadwick. “I’m truly excited to be a member of an awesome administrative team and look forward to working with all staff members.”

Chadwick is married to Jim Chadwick who worked for and retired from North Lamar. They are members of Powderly United Methodist Church. Her children include two sons Brandon, and his wife Chelsea, and Blake, and his wife Kate. She and Jim have four grandchildren, Katie, Blair, Nolan, and Wyatt.