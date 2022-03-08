North Lamar OAP Wins District Championship

“Moon Over Buffalo” advances to bi-district

Paris, Texas, March 8, 2022 – On Saturday, March 5, 2022, the North Lamar High School One Act Play, scenes from “Moon Over Buffalo,” captured the championship at the UIL district 15-4A contest at Gilmer High School. The play is a comedy written by Ken Ludwig.

The UIL One Act Play contest is a competition where schools of similar sizes present scenes from a play, up to 40 minutes; the plays advance through a series of levels of competition from district to state. At each level, three schools advance to the next level until Regional, when only two schools advance to the state contest.

In addition to winning the district championship, North Lamar brought home several individual acting awards. Jillian Jones and Joseph Daniel were both named Best Performer, Richard Kelp-Torres and Dylan Melvin received All Star Cast awards, Ann Vukcevich was named to the Honorable Mention All Star Cast, and Cassie Coco received the Best Tech Award.

The company will move on to the bi-district level on March 24, 2022, where they will compete against fellow District 15-4A competitors Liberty Eylau and Pleasant Grove as well as the top three plays from District 16-4A, Lindale, Cumberland Academy and Spring Hill.

The play is directed by Cody Head, Stephanie Easton, Brittany Smith and Laura Hutchings.