North Lamar Pantherettes Receive All-District Softball Honors

2 hours ago

Named as the District 15-4A Coaching Staff are Coach Kathy Barker, Head Coach Ashley Endsley, and Coach Sara Beth Upchurch.

Coaching staff takes top coaching honor.

They named several North Lamar softball team members and coaching staff to the 15-4A All-District Team. North Lamar received four of the top awards. Jaycie Hall was named Most Valuable Player, Karsyn Iltis was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Sloane Hill was named Defensive Player of the Year. North Lamar’s Head Coach Ashley Endsley, Coach Kathy Barker, and Coach Sara Beth Upchurch were named Coaching Staff of the Year. Pantherette players named to the First Team are Macy Richardson and Mckenzie Dickson for Infield, Noel Rainey and Claire Stewart for Outfield, and Emma Layton for Designated Player.

North Lamar softball players receiving District 15-4A recognition are front row, Madelyn Reeves, Kate Rainey, Macy Richardson, Mckenzie Dickson, and Emma Layton. Standing are Claire Stewart, Hannah Kent, Sydnee Bankston, Jaycie Hall, Sloane Hill, Karsyn Iltis, and Noel Rainey.

Named to the Second Team is Hannah Kent for Infield and Kate Rainey for Outfield.  Madelyn Reeves received an Honorable Mention. Nine of the North Lamar’s players received Academic All-District. They are Sydnee Bankston, Karsyn Iltis, Jaycie Hall, Noel Rainey, Kate Rainey, Sloane Hill, Emma Layton, Claire Stewart, and Macy Richardson.

