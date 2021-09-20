North Lamar Plans Homecoming Week Activities

A week full of Homecoming activities begins Monday for North Lamar ISD. We have planned daily dress-up days, a bonfire, parade, pep rally, and coronation of the king and queen to celebrate the week. The Panthers will play the Wills Point Tigers for their Homecoming game beginning at 7:30 pm on Friday, September 24.

All campuses will participate in the dress-up days. In addition, Monday is “Pajama Day,” Tuesday is “Mismatch Day,” Wednesday is “Marvel vs. DC Day,” Thursday is “Time Traveler Day,” and Friday is “Overall Spirit Day.”

On Wednesday, beginning at dark, there will be a Homecoming bonfire for Panther fans in the field east of the high school.

The Homecoming parade will be on Friday, beginning at 10:00 am with the route starting at NLHS and goes up Doc Eads Dr. toward Stone Middle School. It takes a left and follows the Panther paws to the football parking lot to Goodman Learning Center. Parade participants will take a left on Coach Alden George Way and proceed to Higgins Elementary, up to Bailey Intermediate, and finally returning to the high school parking lot. Spectators are welcome to view the parade along the route in designated parking spaces or from lawn chairs.

A pep rally is 1:15 pm on Friday. At this time, we crown the Homecoming King. The coronation of the Homecoming Queen will be that night at R.L. Maddox Stadium during the halftime activities. We invite all to come out and support the North Lamar Panthers at their Homecoming game.