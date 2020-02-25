" /> North Lamar Recognized As United Way Silver Givers – EastTexasRadio.com
North Lamar Recognized As United Way Silver Givers

14 hours ago

Representing North Lamar ISD at the United Way Annual Luncheon are Public Relations Director Carla Coleman, Everett Principal Lora Sanders, Superintendent Kelli Stewart, Higgins Principal Lori Malone, Bailey Principal Angela Compton, Aaron Parker Principal Kristin Hughes, and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Angela Chadwick.

 

Outstanding Workplace Campaign

Paris, Texas, February 20, 2020 – North Lamar ISD was recognized along with 18 other businesses during the United Way Annual Meeting and Volunteer Awards lunch on Wednesday for their outstanding Workplace Campaign. North Lamar raised $17,255 in the fall for the 2020 United Way campaign supporting 24 local nonprofit agencies.

Levels recognized included Bronze ($5,000+) –  Toyota of Paris, Huhtamaki, Inc., City of Paris, Jemasco, Inc., Quality Care ER, and Richard Drake Construction; Silver ( $10,000+) –  Paris Junior College, RK Hall Construction, North Lamar ISD and Peoples Bank; Gold ( $20,000+) – Liberty National Bank, Lamar National Bank, First Federal Community Bank, and Paris ISD and Platinum ($40,000+) – Turner Industries, Kimberly Clark, Harrison, Walker & Harper, and Paris Regional Medical Center.

