North Lamar Recognized As United Way Silver Givers

Outstanding Workplace Campaign

Paris, Texas, February 20, 2020 – North Lamar ISD was recognized along with 18 other businesses during the United Way Annual Meeting and Volunteer Awards lunch on Wednesday for their outstanding Workplace Campaign. North Lamar raised $17,255 in the fall for the 2020 United Way campaign supporting 24 local nonprofit agencies.

Levels recognized included Bronze ($5,000+) – Toyota of Paris, Huhtamaki, Inc., City of Paris, Jemasco, Inc., Quality Care ER, and Richard Drake Construction; Silver ( $10,000+) – Paris Junior College, RK Hall Construction, North Lamar ISD and Peoples Bank; Gold ( $20,000+) – Liberty National Bank, Lamar National Bank, First Federal Community Bank, and Paris ISD and Platinum ($40,000+) – Turner Industries, Kimberly Clark, Harrison, Walker & Harper, and Paris Regional Medical Center.