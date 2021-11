North Lamar Recognizes Employees of the Month for November

North Lamar ISD and Mathew’s Auto Group’s Pay It Forward program recognized North Lamar’s November Employees of the Month on Tuesday.

Parker Elementary Language Arts and Social Studies teacher Olivia Dyck and High School Career and Technology teacher Erin Dizmond were nominated by their peers for their exceptional work exhibiting North Lamar’s Cultural Tenets: Growing for Greatness, Chasing Excellence: Transforming Lives, Owning the Work, Building Relationships and Being Courageous.