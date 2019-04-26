North Lamar Recognizes Former Educators

(L) Sandra Chadwick and members of the Chadwick family accept a picture of the Roy C. Chadwick NLISD Administration from school board president Stephen ‘Red’ Holmes. The board named the building after former educator, coach, and superintendent Roy C. Chadwick.

(R) Former board members Bill Coleman and Dave Osborne helped Stephen ‘Red’ Holmes recognize former North Lamar superintendent James A. Dawson during a celebration Tuesday night. The James A. Dawson Athletic Facility has been named after him.

Four former educators and coaches were recognized by North Lamar ISD during a celebration of the naming of its buildings and complexes on Tuesday evening. The named facilities include the Roy C. Chadwick NLISD Administration, James A. Dawson Athletic Facility, Coach Alden George Way Street, and Lance Johnson Tennis Complex.

The North Lamar Panther Band kicked off the celebration by playing the school fight song followed by a warm welcome by Interim Superintendent Kelli Stewart. Board president Stephen ‘Red’ Holmes and member Sheila Daughtrey made presentations to the individuals and family members as board member Rickey Richardson gave a brief history of former superintendents James A. Dawson and the late Roy C. Chadwick and coaches Alden George and the late Lance Johnson.

Chadwick began his teaching and coaching career at Powderly-Reno ISD in 1961. In 1967, he left education to work for the Neighborhood Youth Corps before becoming the Executive Director of the Paris Boys Club from 1969-1970. He returned to education in 1970 to what is now North Lamar ISD as the high school principal. A year later he took the assistant superintendent position under former superintendent Cecil Everett. In 1974, Chadwick became superintendent of schools until 1989.

Dawson came to NL in 1987 when he took the position as the high school principal. Upon Chadwick’s retirement in January of 1989, Dawson served as both principal and superintendent for a semester. The following school year he began as superintendent in a full-time capacity until his retirement in June of 2014. It was under his leadership in 2006 that Dawson saw the completion of the $3-million athletic facility.

George began coaching at North Lamar in 1975 when the district hired him as a basketball and football coach. He took the position as the head baseball coach in 1978 where he remained for the next 13 years. In 1992, he acquired the job of head softball coach until his retirement from teaching and coaching in 2001. George stayed on at the district helping in various capacities around the athletic facility and cheering on the Panthers and Pantherettes every chance he got.

In 1997, North Lamar hired Johnson right out of college where he was an All-American soccer player at Tyler Junior College. He filled the health teaching position at the high school, was head boys’ soccer coach and helped coach volleyball and football. Johnson accepted the position as head tennis coach while he continued his soccer-coaching career and mentoring to head girls’ soccer coach Kendal Kirk. Not only was Johnson an asset to those on the field, but he was also deeply devoted to making a difference to his students in the classroom. Johnson lost his 17-year battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2018.