North Lamar Recognizes Standout Employees

 

 

North Lamar ISD, along with Mathews Auto Group’s Pay It Forward program, recognized two employees for the month of September and two for the month of August as the district’s Employees of the Month.

Higgins Elementary custodian Connice Mayes and Stone Middle School math lab instructor Sharon Routon were each nominated by their peers for their exceptional work exhibiting North Lamar’s Cultural Tenets: Growing for Greatness, Chasing Excellence: Transforming Lives, Owning the Work, Building Relationships and Being Courageous.

For the month of August and also nominated by their peers based on NL’s Cultural Tenets were Bailey Intermediate RTI reading teacher Sandra Bramhall and NLHS counselor Shannon Ausmus.

NLISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart and Mathews Auto Group GM Tim Anderson recognize Higgins custodian Connie Mayes for the month of September.
Mathews Auto Group GM Tim Anderson, Stone Middle School Principal Dee Hudson and NLISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart recognize Stone math lab instructor Sharon Routon, second from right, for the month of September.
Mathews Auto Group GM Tim Anderson, Bailey Intermediate and Everett Elementary Principal Angela Compton and NLISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart recognize Bailey RTI reading teacher Sandra Bramhall, second from right, for the month of August.
Mathews Auto Group GM Tim Anderson, NLISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart and NLHS Principal Mark Keith recognize NLHS counselor Shannon Ausmus, second from left, for the month of August.

 

