North Lamar Recognizes Standout Employees

North Lamar ISD, along with Mathews Auto Group’s Pay It Forward program, recognized two employees for the month of September and two for the month of August as the district’s Employees of the Month.

Higgins Elementary custodian Connice Mayes and Stone Middle School math lab instructor Sharon Routon were each nominated by their peers for their exceptional work exhibiting North Lamar’s Cultural Tenets: Growing for Greatness, Chasing Excellence: Transforming Lives, Owning the Work, Building Relationships and Being Courageous.

For the month of August and also nominated by their peers based on NL’s Cultural Tenets were Bailey Intermediate RTI reading teacher Sandra Bramhall and NLHS counselor Shannon Ausmus.