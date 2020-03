North Lamar Reminds Parents To Update Child’s Immunizations

Spring break is March 9-13 at North Lamar Independent School District, and Stone Middle School is reminding parents to use this time to have their child’s immunization records updated before the 2020-2021 school year.

“Students who will be entering seventh grade in the fall of 2020 will need to be current on their immunizations,” said Stone Middle School nurse Jennifer Elrod. “Texas State Law requires all students entering seventh grade have their Tdap and MCV4 vaccines up to date or has satisfied one of the statutory recognized exemptions.”

Under the Texas State Law, students are required to have one booster dose of tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis-containing (Tdap) vaccine for entry into the seventh grade. These students must also show proof of having the meningococcal vaccine (MCV4).

“Having proof of these two immunizations will speed up the enrollment process in August,” said Elrod. “To make the transition from sixth to seventh grade a smooth one, we encourage parents to have their child’s updated records submitted to the school nurse prior to May 22.”

For further questions, parents may call 903.737.2041 ext. 4020.