North Lamar School Bus Involved In Accident

A North Lamar ISD school bus was involved in an accident Friday morning, September 7. The accident occurred on County Road 32240 in the Sumner area at approximately 7:15 a.m.

According to NLISD Transportation Director Clint Hildreth, the driver of bus #51 and four of the sixteen students on board were taken to the hospital by ambulance for precautionary measures.

NL Superintendent Dr. Jason Adams reported, “None of the students’ injuries were serious, and some have already been released. The driver suffered a back injury.”

“The wreck is still under investigation,” said North Lamar Chief of Police Mike Boaz who was on scene at the time of the accident. Others responding were the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department, Paris Fire Department, Paris EMS, and Northwest First Responders.