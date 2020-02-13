" /> North Lamar Screenwriter Advances to State UIL Young Filmmakers – EastTexasRadio.com
North Lamar Screenwriter Advances to State UIL Young Filmmakers

2 hours ago

Videographers Russell Meredith (front) and Payton Brannan record the film “Hueman” as North Lamar High School senior Krista Pescalia directs her winning entry for the UIL State Finals Young Filmmakers competition.

 

Top finalist screenings at Austin’s Paramount Theatre

Screenwriter/director Krista Pescalia, a senior at North Lamar High School, advanced to the state finals in the UIL Young Filmmakers competition. Her narrative film “Hueman” was selected as one of the top six out of 263 entries. The story “Hueman” depicts the character Kenneth in his crisis moment when he realizes he no longer wants to be a father, husband and employee.

The film, written by Pescalia, was made on locations in Lamar County including Scottie’s Grocery on FM 79 and sites near the Archers for Christ range. Student actors included Laney YoungChisteny Snead and Ashlyn Leonard. Videographers were Payton Brannan and Russel Meredith. The main role of Kenneth was played by local actor Josh Maxwell. His daughter, Ella, also appeared in the film. UIL film sponsor is CTE teacher Cheryl LaRue.

Krista and her team will attend screenings of all state finalists in Austin at the historic Paramount Theatre on Feb. 25.

“Hueman”

