North Lamar Seniors Awarded Joanne Olivard Scholarship

Six North Lamar High School seniors are the recipients of the Joanne Olivard Scholarship totaling $46,000. There were a total of 42 scholarships given to Lamar, Delta, and Fannin County students with a dinner and presentation of the scholarships offered on Thursday evening for recipients and their parents.

Recipients from North Lamar’s beginning left are Abby Neilson, Kendall Stephens, Emma Doyal, Noel Rainey, Kenzley Waldroup, and Merideth Puckett.

North Lamar High School principal Mark Keith released the valedictorian, salutatorian, and honor graduates. They are among the top ten percent of the class of 2021.

Madison Winter, the daughter of Michelle and Terry Winter, has been named valedictorian.

Donato Curvino, the son of Eva and John Curvino, has been named salutatorian.

“We are so very proud of this year’s Valedictorian and Salutatorian, Madison Winter and Donato Curvino said, Keith. “They are the perfect example of what it is to exemplify hard work and determination. Madison plans to attend the University of North Texas to study Biology, while Donato plans to be an Aggie and attend Texas A&M to study Engineering. We couldn’t be more proud of these North Lamar Panthers and wish them all the best.”