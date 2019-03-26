cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Morrell banner

North Lamar Seniors Sign with U.S. Marine Corps

6 hours ago

(left) North Lamar High School seniors Mathew Aguilar, second from left, and Nicholas Kear, right, answer the call of duty by signing with the United States Marines following graduation. Representatives for the Marines are retired Gunnery Sgt. John O’Donnell and Sgt. Nathaniel Daniel. (Right) Parents Sandi and Kevin Kear join their son Nicholas as he signs with the U.S. Marine Corps. In back are NLHS Principal Clay Scarborough, retired Gunnery Sgt. John O’Donnell, recruiter Sgt. Nathaniel Daniel and Assistant Principal Patrick Fuller.

Seniors choose to serve after graduation

Two students at North Lamar High School will serve in the United States Marine Corps after graduation.  Seniors Nicholas Kear and Mathew Aguilar signed before an audience of family, school staff and Marine representatives after returning from Spring Break.

Sister Elliana sits with her brother Mathew Aguilar as he signs with the U.S. Marine Corps. In back are NLHS Principal Clay Scarborough, recruiter Sgt. Nathaniel Daniel, retired Gunnery Sgt. John O’Donnell and Assistant Principal Patrick Fuller.

          Joining Kear as he signs are his parents Sandi and Kevin Kear. Sister Elliana Aguilar, a junior at NLHS, joins her brother Mathew as he signs.  Representing the U. S. Marines are Sgt. Nathaniel Daniel and retired Gunnery Sgt. John O’Donnell.  High school administrators present for the signing were NLHS Principal Clay Scarborough and Assistant Principal Patrick Fuller.

Retired Gunnery Sgt. John O’Donnell, left, recites a poem to Marine recruit Mathew Aguilar, recruiter Sgt. Nathaniel Daniel and recruit Nicholas Kear during a signing ceremony at North Lamar High School.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     