North Lamar Sets Annual Title 1 Zoom Parent Meeting

Parents of North Lamar Elementary students can learn to navigate Google Classroom and Seesaw at the district’s annual Title 1 meeting. Two Zoom meetings have been set up for parents to choose a time most convenient to them. The first will be Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 6:00 pm, and the next will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 10:00 am.

Parents wanting to join the meeting on Sept. 1 will need to connect online at https://zoom.us/j/93737229371. The meeting ID is 937 3722 9371 and passcode: nlisd.

Parents wanting to join the meeting on Sept. 2 will connect online at https://zoom.us/j/95924440826. The meeting ID is 959 2444 0826 and passcode: nlisd.

For questions or more information, contact Shelly Bivens at 903.737.2003 ext. 5033.