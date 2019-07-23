North Lamar Sets Important School Dates

Campuses plan for Freshman Orientation and Meet the Teacher events

Paris, Texas, July 23, 2019 – Campuses at North Lamar ISD are preparing for the 2019-2020 school year. North Lamar High School will host an orientation camp for freshmen while meeting the teacher events have been set for grades K-8.

Entering freshmen are encouraged to attend the Panthers FIRST (Freshman Individually Responsible for their Success Today) orientation camp at North Lamar High School on Friday, August 2 from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. Students will attend a series of sessions designed to help them on their first day of classes. Upperclassmen will lead sessions beginning at 8:45 am. Teachers and faculty members will speak on topics including UIL academics, organization and note-taking skills, grades and late work policy, CATE 101, attendance, tardies, and dress code, and computers, social media, and cell phones. There will be pizza and prizes for all who attend.

New students entering North Lamar may begin registering at campuses on Monday, August 5 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. New student registration forms are under each campuses’ ‘About Us’ tab on the North Lamar webpage at www.northlamar.net.

Stone Middle School will hand out schedules to students in sixth through eighth grades on Monday, August 12 between 3:30-5:00 pm. Students may find their classrooms and meet their teachers.

Students entering grades kindergarten through fifth grades may meet their new teachers on Tuesday, August 13 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at their campuses. Students may bring their school supplies. These campuses include Higgins Elementary, Everett Elementary, Aaron Parker Elementary, and Bailey Intermediate. Campuses will schedule open houses in the fall.

The first day of classes at North Lamar will be Thursday, August 15. School hours for the elementary campuses of Higgins, Everett, Parker, and Bailey will be from 7:50 am to 3:20 pm; Stone Middle School – 7:45 am – 3:25 pm; and North Lamar High School – 7:50 am – 3:30 pm. All high school students must pick up a NEW colored class schedule in the ‘B’ gym on the first day of school beginning at 7:30 am.