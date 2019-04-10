North Lamar Softball Team Hosts Fish Fry

Honoring seniors and game to follow

The North Lamar Pantherettes invite softball fans to a fish fry on Tuesday, April 16 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the softball field. For a donation of $10, fans will enjoy fried fish and all the trimmings with donations going to the softball program. Recognition of senior Pantherettes Keegan Fendley and McKayla Figueroa begins at 5:45 p.m. with the game against the Pittsburg Lady Pirates starting at 6:00 p.m. Additional Pantherettes are freshmen Sloane Hill, Emma Layton and Claire Stewart; sophomores McKenzie Dickson, Jaycie Hall, Karsyn Iltis, Noel Rainey and Macy Richardson, and junior Ashlyn Reavis.

“Come out and enjoy the fish fry and show your support of the Pantherettes as we play our last district game,” said NL Softball Head Coach Ashley Endsley. “We’re looking forward to a great night of softball!”