North Lamar Spanish Club Takes Field Trip

The North Lamar Spanish Club had a day learning at the Museum of the Red River in Idabel, Oklahoma. Topics addressed in the guided tour included art, world cultures and history, science, paleontology, and archeology. Students were able to experience the museum’s extensive collection of indigenous artifacts from all over the Americas, including the Southwest United States, Mexico, and Peru, among others. Everyone was wowed by the life-sized cast of Oklahoma’s famous Acrocanthosaurus atokensis dinosaur as well as the Amazonian Featherworks exhibit.

The 18 NLHS students and club sponsors, Evy Cépeda and Adrianna Yañez, also were able to partake in a hands on pottery activity and got to take their creations home with them.