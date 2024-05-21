Choctaw County EMS Star Life Conference Header
Hess Bad Boy Header Promo 2024
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Mark Patrick Header 2020

North Lamar Spanish Club Takes Field Trip

The North Lamar Spanish Club had a day learning at the Museum of the Red River in Idabel, Oklahoma. Topics addressed in the guided tour included art, world cultures and history, science, paleontology, and archeology. Students were able to experience the museum’s extensive collection of indigenous artifacts from all over the Americas, including the Southwest United States, Mexico, and Peru, among others. Everyone was wowed by the life-sized cast of Oklahoma’s famous Acrocanthosaurus atokensis dinosaur as well as the Amazonian Featherworks exhibit.

The 18 NLHS students and club sponsors, Evy Cépeda and Adrianna Yañez, also were able to partake in a hands on pottery activity and got to take their creations home with them.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT JTHORNBURG@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved