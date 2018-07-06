North Lamar Student Advances to National Rodeo Event

Jessee Young of Sumner advanced to the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming, after placing third in the breakaway roping event at the Texas High School Rodeo Association (THSRA) Finals in Abilene, Texas, in June. She will be one of four to represent Texas in the breakaway event at nationals on July 15-21.

“I’ve been competing in rodeo pretty much all my life,” said Young who began as a little girl. “It’s been an adventure for me and my family, and I love what I do!” Other events Young competes in are reigning cow horse, goat tying, and barrel racing.

Feeling blessed to be able to do something she loves, she said, “I’m very thankful for every person that has helped me get where I am today,” says Young of her parents, family, friends, and sponsors. “All of this couldn’t have been possible without them by my side!” Sponsors for Young are OE Nutraceuticals and Charlie 1 Horse.

Young will begin her senior year at North Lamar High School in August and will serve as an officer for the NL FFA during the 2018-2019 school year.