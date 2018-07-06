Car-Mart $299 Down
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Momentum Polaris Summer Sales Event 2018
Hess Lawn Mower Header

North Lamar Student Advances to National Rodeo Event

2 hours ago

 

Jessee Young of Sumner advanced to the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) Finals in Rock Springs, Wyoming, after placing third in the breakaway roping event at the Texas High School Rodeo Association (THSRA) Finals in Abilene, Texas, in June.  She will be one of four to represent Texas in the breakaway event at nationals on July 15-21.

          “I’ve been competing in rodeo pretty much all my life,” said Young who began as a little girl.  “It’s been an adventure for me and my family, and I love what I do!” Other events Young competes in are reigning cow horse, goat tying, and barrel racing.

          Feeling blessed to be able to do something she loves, she said, “I’m very thankful for every person that has helped me get where I am today,” says Young of her parents, family, friends, and sponsors.  “All of this couldn’t have been possible without them by my side!”  Sponsors for Young are OE Nutraceuticals and Charlie 1 Horse.

          Young will begin her senior year at North Lamar High School in August and will serve as an officer for the NL FFA during the 2018-2019 school year.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     