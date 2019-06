After winning first place at the Beta State Convention, North Lamar High School student Merideth Puckett claimed the National Beta Performing Arts Solo, Duo and Trio Championship at the national convention in Oklahoma City at the Cox Convention Center. Puckett, who sang “Feeling Good”, competed against thirty-four schools from across the United State to win the national title. NLHS Beta Club sponsor Whitney Blount accompanied Puckett to the convention.