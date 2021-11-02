North Lamar Students Advance To State Auto Tech Competition

Upperclassmen in auto tech classes at North Lamar recently attempted entry level automotive certification through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ACE), with the majority of students successfully achieving certification on their first attempt. The three students with the highest scores have been invited by the North Texas Automotive Dealers Association to compete at Texas Motor Speedway in December; the winners of that contest will represent Texas in the national competition in New York. Pictured are from left to right Auto Tech Instructor Jared Reaves, first alternate Evan Safle, qualifying students Braeden Wilkins and Luke Elrod and Ford Technician Alfredo Berg.

To prepare for the competition in December, each school is matched with a dealership that provides 10 to 20 hours of diagnostic training prior to the competition. North Lamar has been partnered with Paris Ford and Ford Motor Company. Former NL auto student Alfredo Berg, now a Ford technician, will be assisting NL Auto Tech teacher Jared Reaves in preparing the team for the contest. The competition includes workstations that test individual team members’ skills and knowledge in automotive diagnosis, service and repair. North Lamar teams have won two national championships in this event.