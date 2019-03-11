Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

North Lamar To Celebrate Texas

4 hours ago

The North Lamar ISD elementary campuses will be celebrating Texas public schools and learning about the history of Texas the week of March 11-15.  Daily dress-up themes and various Heritage Day activities will help celebrate the week.

          The campuses of Aaron Parker, Everett, Higgins, and Bailey will start the week off with ‘Team Texas Day’ on Monday with students and staff wearing their favorite Texas team attire.  ‘Red, White and Blue Day’ is Tuesday with Texas colors showing up big and bright.  All may wear hats on Wednesday for ‘Hats Off to Texas’ then ‘Stars and Stripes’ attire on Thursday.  Friday is ‘Cowboy or Cowgirl Day’.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     