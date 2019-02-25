North Lamar to Conduct School Board Trustee Election

North Lamar ISD will conduct a School Board Trustee Election on Saturday, May 4, 2019. The three trustee positions expiring in May are Kyle Coston, Rickey Richardson and Tim Stone. There are five candidates who have filed for a place on the ballot. They include incumbent Rickey Richardson along with Elisha Preston, Bo Exum, Joel Sanders and Dwight Offutt.

In order to vote in this election, citizens must be at least 18 years of age, reside in the North Lamar ISD, and be a current registered voter with the Lamar County Elections Office.

The deadline to register to vote or make an address change with the Lamar County Elections Office for this election is April 4, 2019. If voters are unsure if they are registered to vote, need to make an address change, or would like to become a registered voter, they can contact the Lamar County Elections office at 903.782.1116 or visit www.lamarcountyelections.com.

Early voting will be conducted at the North Lamar Administration Office Conference Room between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on the following dates: April 22, April 23, April 24, April 25, April 26, April 29, and April 30.

Voters need to bring a current Voter Registration Card along with the required form of photo identification as prescribed by the Secretary of State. These include a Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS, Texas Handgun License issued by DPS, United States Military Identification Card containing photograph, United States Citizenship Certificate containing photograph, or United State Passport (book or card).

Election Day is Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Locations will be at the Lamar County Services Building (Old Post Office) and the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department.