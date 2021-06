Scholarships named after former teachers

Two scholarships have been awarded by the North Lamar ISD TSTA/NEA chapter to seniors Madison Bridgers and Hannah Crosswhite. The $300 scholarships were named after former educators, Rozann Dawson and JoNel Eads, who both retired from Everett Elementary. Presenting the scholarships are NLHS Principal Mark Keith, Dawson, Bridgers, Crosswhite, Eads and NLISD TSTA President Sandra Patterson.