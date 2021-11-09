North Lamar Wildlife Team Advances to State Contest

North Lamar High School’s Wildlife team advanced to the state competition by virtue of their second place finish at the area contest in Nacogdoches on November 3. Members of the team are left to right Justin Bankston, Remington Brown, Conner Watson, and Maverick Brown.

Two areas competed at the competition; the North Lamar team placed second in Area 6 and fourth of the 39 total teams from the two areas combined. The state contest will take place in April.

The contest includes biological facts of game animals, plant identification of 65 plants and the animals that eat those plants, habitat management, tracks, hides, skulls and wings of every animal in the state, game laws and hunter and boater safety rules.

NL Career and Technology Director Wes Brown said, “There is a TON of information in this contest. These guys have been studying since September and will continue until the state contest in April. They show up early two days a week to study before school and stay after some days to go study plants. They have worked really hard.”

The team is sponsored by Kyle Penwell.